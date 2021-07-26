Twitter Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for Posting Coronavirus Misinformation

SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter said on Monday it was suspending Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from her service for 12 hours after posting messages that violated its policy against sharing misleading information about the coronavirus.

Georgia Republican Ms Greene has been a vocal opponent of vaccines and masks as tools to curb the pandemic. In tweets on Sunday and Monday, she argued that Covid-19 was not dangerous for people unless they were obese or over the age of 65, and said vaccines should not be required .

But coronavirus cases are on the rise, and the highly contagious Delta variant accounts for more than half of new infections in the United States, federal health officials said this month. In Ms Greene’s home state of Georgia, new cases have increased 193% in the past two weeks.

Twitter said Ms Greene’s tweets were misinformation and excluded her from the service until Tuesday. “We have taken enforcement action on the account @mtgreenee for violations of Twitter’s rules, in particular Covid-19’s misleading information policy, ”a Twitter spokesperson said. The company also added labels to Ms Greene’s vaccine articles, calling them “misleading” and stating information about the safety of inoculations.