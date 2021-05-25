Twitter user asks Gauri Khan for Suhana’s hand in marriage; but we wonder if his monthly salary will impress Shah Rukh Khan



Like her celebrity father, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan additionally enjoys an enormous fan following on social media. Her random footage usually take the web by storm and followers cannot maintain gushing about her. Suhana just lately turned 21 on Might 22 and her mom Gauri Khan took to social media to want her daughter on her special occasion. “Pleased birthday.. you might be liked at the moment , tomorrow and at all times,” she wrote alongside a shocking image of Suhana. And guess what, a Twitter user, who appears to be an enormous fan of Suhana, used the occassion to ask Gauri Khan for her daughter’s hand in marriage with his quirky marriage proposal. Additionally Learn – Pleased Birthday, Suhana Khan: THESE pics of the star child with BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday give main friendship objectives

The Twitter user took to the remark part of Gauri’s put up to suggest marriage to Suhana by sharing that his monthly salary is over Rs 1 lakh. “Gauri mam meri shadi Suhana ke saath karwado Meri monthly cost 1lakh+ hai,” he tweeted. The remark quickly grabbed everybody’s consideration and we wonder if his monthly salary will impress Shah Rukh Khan or not. Additionally Learn – Pleased Birthday, Suhana Khan: Mother Gauri Khan needs the attractive woman with a fantastic message – view put up

Shah Rukh Khan has again and again spoken about being a protecting father to his kids, particularly to his daughter Suhana. Again in 2017, the Raees actor had revealed the 7 golden guidelines for the person who would date Suhana.

“1. Get a job. 2. Perceive I do not such as you. 3. I am in every single place. 4. Get a lawyer. 5. She’s my princess, not your conquest. 6. I do not thoughts going again to jail. 7. No matter you do to her, I will do to you,” Shah Rukh Khan had listed the foundations in an interview with Femina journal.

Shah Rukh Khan had additionally confessed that itemizing these 7 guidelines for Suhana’s future boyfriend was a false bravado since he will not be capable to say something when Suhana likes anyone and simply settle for it.

Suhana is at present pursuing her research on the New York College. She celebrated her twenty first birthday along with her woman gang and the photographs of her celebration are already doing the rounds of social media platforms.

