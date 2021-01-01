Twitter Users taunts BJP Leader Sambit Patra as he shares Photo of worshiping Lord Shiva

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra shared pictures related to worshiping Mahadev on Twitter on Sunday (July 8, 2021), on which social media users started giving him various types of knowledge.

Patra shared three photos, with the post writing, “Jai-Jai Shiv Shambho.” One of the photos had a decorated Shivling of Mahadev. In the second, Patra was bathing him with milk, while in the third picture he was seen engrossed in devotion to God before taking prasad from the priest. On this @bansodsada wrote, “Religion does not teach to have enmity with each other. If a person understands this, then “faith” will remain as a selfless relationship between God and the devotee. Wouldn’t feel the need to show it on a public platform!” @Gobhiji3 said, “Ask a little bit of wisdom from Shiva ji.”

Jai Jai Shiv Shambho. pic.twitter.com/NFQqLQOaOz — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 8, 2021

The handle of @rajesh89187884 was asked, “Does Kanarjeevi carry the cameraman along?” @kumar259047 taunted, “Your parents made a big mistake by making you a doctor. You should be a priest in a temple, Swamiji.”

@RahulYa43762401 taunted that camera even while worshiping…you are a wonderful human being.

@Kimi06853 Said that despite being OBC, you were accepted in the temple Sambit Patra. This is really a big motivator. @Drsejankhan2 wrote, “Amazing Patra have you gone to worship or click pics.” @HimanshuMudga commented that Patra would not be able to become a minister like this.





