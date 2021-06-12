Twitter user’s viral thread on wanting to date the ‘old-fashioned’ way resonates with netizens

Twitter user's viral thread on wanting to date the 'old-fashioned' way resonates with netizens

Whereas relationship as soon as used to be all about fancy dinners, film nights and enjoyable outside actions, the ongoing pandemic has changed all this with relationship apps, video calls and Netflix events.

Whereas the drastic change has not been straightforward for all, a Twitter user’s longing to return to the ‘old style’ way of relationship has deeply resonated with the web, triggering a meme fest.

“Deleting my relationship apps as a result of I need to meet somebody the quaint way (he sells me onions, I promote him jars of spiced peaches),” wrote consumer @jzux in a tweet. The tweet referred to a 1998 Younger Grownup novel Holes, the place a boy named Sam exchanges his onions with one in all the protagonists for a jar of peaches.

The tweet went viral and amassed greater than 4 lakh likes and 40,000 retweets inside two days. So many netizens associated to it that they began making variations of their very own. They referenced plots and quirky moments of popular culture the place the lovers met one another in unconventional methods.

Sparknotes, an academic web site, tweeted a state of affairs referencing the well-known play Romeo and Juliet.

Many desi customers additionally talked about how they wished to meet individuals in the ‘quaint way’, like in the motion pictures reminiscent of ‘Predominant Hoon Na’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge’. Check out some hilarious eventualities under:


