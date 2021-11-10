Twitter Will Give Users Access to Ad-Free Articles With Twitter Blue

Twitter said Tuesday it would give users access to ad-free articles from other publications through subscription services called Washington Post, Reuters, BuzzFeed and Twitter Blue.

It’s part of Twitter’s quest to find new sources of revenue. In January, the company bought Revue, a service that enables people to create newspapers and said it would charge a small percentage of the subscription fee from newspaper authors. And in May, Twitter acquired Scroll, a membership company that created ad-free reading services for publishers.

In June, the company Twitter Blue announced And it plans to charge users a small fee in exchange for additional features like the ability to manage bookmarks and undo tweets. On Tuesday, Twitter said it would ask users to pay $ 3 per month for those features, as well as access ad-free articles.

“Continuing our commitment to strengthen and support publishers and freelance journalists, part of the revenue from the Twitter Blue subscription fee goes directly to publishers within our network,” wrote two Twitter project managers, Sara Bekpur and Smita Gupta, in a letter. Blog post. “Our goal is to help each publishing partner earn 50 percent more from advertising to that person.”