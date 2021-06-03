Twitter will now allow you to undo tweets — if you pay.

Twitter introduced its first paid subscription providing on Thursday, giving customers in Australia and Canada further options similar to the power to undo a tweet in trade for a month-to-month payment.

The service, referred to as Twitter Blue, will give customers up to a 30-second window after publishing to change their minds in case they discover a typo or rethink a message, edging nearer to the edit button that has been extensively requested by customers. It will additionally give customers the choice to bookmark tweets and set up them into folders to allow them to simply be discovered once more. And Twitter Blue will condense lengthy threads into easier-to-read paragraphs.

Twitter, which has been increasing into paid content material with its acquisitions of the subscription ad-blocking service Scroll and the publication firm Revue, stated that the options included in Twitter Blue have been based mostly on suggestions from customers.

“We’ve heard from the those that use Twitter lots, and we imply lots, that we don’t all the time construct energy options that meet their wants,” two Twitter product managers, Sara Beykpour and Smita Mittal Gupta, wrote in a blog post saying the service. The brand new options are a part of the corporate’s response to these complaints, they wrote.