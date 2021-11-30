Twitter Will Take Down Pictures of People Posted Without Their Permission

The widespread reaction to Twitter’s policy against posting private information came shortly after the company announced on Tuesday that Twitter users had questioned whether it would be practical to implement the policy.

Twitter’s new policy Says photos or videos of private individuals that are posted without their permission will be removed at their request. Twitter’s rules already prohibit the posting of private information, such as addresses, phone numbers and medical records.

“When we are notified by photographers or an official representative that they have not agreed to share their private image or video, we will remove it,” says Twitter’s new policy. “This policy does not apply to public or private media when the media and accompanying tweet text is shared in the public interest or public discourse is valued.”