Twitter Will Take Down Pictures of People Posted Without Their Permission
The widespread reaction to Twitter’s policy against posting private information came shortly after the company announced on Tuesday that Twitter users had questioned whether it would be practical to implement the policy.
Twitter’s new policy Says photos or videos of private individuals that are posted without their permission will be removed at their request. Twitter’s rules already prohibit the posting of private information, such as addresses, phone numbers and medical records.
“When we are notified by photographers or an official representative that they have not agreed to share their private image or video, we will remove it,” says Twitter’s new policy. “This policy does not apply to public or private media when the media and accompanying tweet text is shared in the public interest or public discourse is valued.”
This policy goes beyond U.S. law, which allows people to take or photograph in public. Under Twitter’s policy, people can request that images be removed even if they were taken in public.
But Twitter has said its policy is in line with privacy laws in the European Union and elsewhere, and has already removed photos of private individuals in places that comply with local laws.
A Twitter spokesman said the new policy would extend privacy rights to users in countries that do not have similar laws. Twitter’s policy is to remove a user’s photo if it has been used to harass them or if they do not like the photo.
Twitter News plans to make exceptions for appropriate images and videos, and the company will consider whether the image was publicly available, used by traditional news outlets, or “community-related.”
“We will always try to evaluate the context in which the content is shared and, in such cases, we may allow images or videos to remain on the service,” the policy states.
