Twitter working on blockchain-linked ‘Collectibles’ tab



San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter is working on a tab that shows off a user’s NFT collection, and it is beginning to look a lot more complete.

According to The Verge, the platform first began working on the feature in September — a tweet from Mada Aflak, a software engineer for Twitter, first showed off the early stages of its experiment in late September.

The tweet’s video demonstrates how you can connect your crypto wallet from popular providers like Coinbase, Metamask and Crypto.com and then choose one of your NFTs to use as your profile picture.







Your full collection of NFTs will be stored in a tab on your profile, labelled Collectibles, the report said

Once selected, your profile picture will have a small badge that verifies that it’s a real NFT, it added.

Twitter hinted at letting users verify the NFTs they tweet back in September, so that detail doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

In addition to the Collectibles tab, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong revealed that Twitter is working on a view that lets you get a close-up look at an NFT.

You will also be able to tap through to a page that shows detailed information about the NFT, including a description, its creator, any properties, as well as some information about the collection.

