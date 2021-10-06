Twitter’s latest pre-tweet hints tell you when you’re about to jump into the Twitter battle

Twitter testing New prompts on iOS and Android that warn you before jumping into a conversation that could be heating up. In one example, a conversation in progress is given a prompt that says “this kind of conversation may intensify.” In another, it appears that if you try to answer one of those intense conversations, the headline is “Let’s look out for each other” and three bullets to encourage empathy and fact-based conversations. gives the point.

You can take a look at the signs in the tweet below:

Have you ever wanted to know about a conversation before joining? We’re testing signals on Android and iOS that alert you that a convo you’re about to enter may be hot or intense. This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversations. pic.twitter.com/x6Nsn3HPu1 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 6, 2021

The signs are the company’s latest efforts to reduce persistent harassment and abuse on the platform. Another prompt, for example, warns you before tweeting something that might be offensive. Twitter may also display a prompt if you try to retweet an article that it thinks you haven’t read, which can help reduce the spread of misinformation. While they can help prevent some bad Tweets from being shared, the growing list of potential warnings before you tweet is a worrying indicator of the whole experience.

As always, if you’re not sure whether you should post something, the best pre-tweet sign is the one Twitter won’t show you: Never tweet.