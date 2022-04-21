Two accused of taking training in Rawalpindi from Pakistani Major arrested in terror conspiracy Delhi Police claimed in the chargesheet showing picture of Wing Commander Abhinandan

Two men arrested on terrorism charges by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police have reportedly identified a Pakistani Army officer, Hamza, as one of the people they met during training in Pakistan. According to the chargesheet filed in a Delhi court, they were shown a photograph of the officer, along with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was briefly detained in Pakistan three years ago.

The chargesheet claimed that the Pakistani “major” was one of the nine people identified by the two accused, Zeeshan Qamar (28), a resident of Allahabad in UP and Osama alias Sami (22), a resident of Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. According to the chargesheet, both were allegedly trained by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Investigating officer ACP Lalit Mohan Negi said in the chargesheet, “Both have identified a Pakistani officer named Hamza, a resident of PoK, residing in Islamabad. Jabbar, from whom Zeeshan and Osama had trained in Rawalpindi, was the head of that training. Hamza also said that he was also present at the time of the arrest of Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was captured on the Pakistan border during retaliation for the Balakot air strike. He is a Major in the Pak Army.”

On Monday, the court took cognizance of the chargesheet filed on February 9 this year. Abhinandan was captured on the other side of the border on February 27, 2019, when his fighter jet was shot down during an aerial skirmish following the Balakot airstrike the previous day. After two days he was able to return to India.

Last year, Qamar and Osama were among five people identified by Special CP (Special Cell) Neeraj Thakur for their alleged role in a terror conspiracy. Apart from these two, Thakur had said that in September, the special cell had sent Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) from Maharashtra, Moolchand alias Saju (47) from Rae Bareli in UP, Mohammad Abu Bakr (23) from Bahraich in UP and Mohammad Amir Javed from Lucknow. (31) was arrested.

Thakur said, “The two accused, Osama and Zeeshan, received training in Pakistan in 2021 and were receiving instructions from the ISI. They were asked to conduct recce of suitable places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for installation of IEDs.”