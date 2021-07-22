Two Airplanes Collided At Dubai International Airport

According to Dubai Airport officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

New Delhi. An accident was averted at Dubai International Airport. Fly Dubai and Bahrain’s Gulf Air planes collided on the taxiway of the airport on Thursday morning. However, according to Dubai Airport officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Kyrgyzstan sent passengers on another plane

According to officials, a Boeing plane (737-800S) bound for Kyrgyzstan crashed. The passengers were sent to Kyrgyzstan by another plane six hours after the incident.

aircraft wingtip damaged

According to the airline, it will investigate the incident in collaboration with Fly Dubai officials. The wingtip of the aircraft was damaged as a result of the collision. On this incident, Gulf Air said that there was damage to a part of its aircraft.

Runway closed for two hours

According to media reports, he is working to take all the passengers to their destination. Here, a Dubai Airport spokesperson says that a runway has been temporarily closed after this accident. However, the runway was reopened after two hours.

busiest airport in the world

Significantly, tourism is the most important part of the economy of Dubai. Dubai International Airport is considered the busiest airport in the world. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is very little tourist footfall now. That’s why fewer planes are flying here than before.