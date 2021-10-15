two army personnel including jco killed in encounter with terrorists in jammu kashmir poonch district

Giving information, a Defense Department spokesman said that a JCO and a jawan were seriously injured in a counter-terrorism operation on Thursday evening. Later both of them died. He also said that the operation is still going on.

Two Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday. Defense officials informed about the martyrdom of two army personnel on Friday.

Giving information, a Defense Department spokesman said that a JCO and a jawan were seriously injured in an anti-terrorist operation on Thursday evening in Nar Khas forest area of ​​Mendhar division. Later both of them died. He said that the operation is still going on. The jawan’s body was retrieved from the encounter site and the body of the JCO is yet to be retrieved from there. The expedition is getting difficult due to hilly and wooded terrain.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that terrorists involved in the recent attack on security forces in Poonch were present in the area for the last two to three months. Five army personnel including a JCO were martyred in this attack. Rajouri-Poonch area Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vivek Gupta told reporters that the terrorists have been surrounded. This group was present in the area for two-three months.

The attack on the army personnel took place when different troops of the army were conducting a search operation to search for terrorists in the areas of Poonch. Despite it getting dark, the security forces cordoned off the area. During this, the security forces had banned the movement of all types of vehicles on the Jammu-Poonch road.

Several counter-terrorist operations and encounters have taken place in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch this year. Five Army personnel, including a JCO, were killed in an encounter on October 12 at Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Poonch’s Surankote area. On September 12, an unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces after a search operation in the upper areas of Manjakot in Rajouri. On August 19, a JCO lost his life in an encounter in Thanamandi area of ​​Rajouri. On August 6, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter near Thanamandi border area. (With Jansatta Online)