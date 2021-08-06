Two Belarus Coaches Expelled From Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO – Two coaches involved in the attempt to force an Olympic athlete to return to Belarus against her will have been stripped of their credentials and expelled from the Olympic Village, Games organizers said on Friday.

The case of 200-meter specialist Kristina Timanovskaya, 24, briefly made the Tokyo Games the center of a major diplomatic conflict when Timanovskaya sought refuge with police at Narita International Airport. Timanovskaya, who is now in Poland, said she was “kidnapped” after she wrote an Instagram post criticizing the Belarusian athletics federation’s preparations for the Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee had come under pressure because of its slow investigation into the matter until, on Friday, the organization announced in a message on Twitter that it had asked the coaches, Artur Shimak and Yuri Moisevich. , to leave the Olympics. “They will be offered the opportunity to be heard,” the message said, noting that the investigation was continuing.

Timanovskaya complained in her video that her coaches signed her up for an event she had not trained for, the 4×400-meter relay, because they had not performed enough doping tests on others. athletes.