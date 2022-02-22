Two Black Hawk helicopters involved in training accident in Utah: National Guard



Two Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training crash in Utah on Tuesday. No crew members were injured.

“Breaking: We can confirm that two Utah National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident near Mineral Basin at approximately 9:30 am. No crew members were injured in the crash. Both UH-60s were damaged. The incident is under investigation.” The National Guard tweeted.

The Unified Police Department told KUTV that UPD’s canyon units were moving into the Mineral Basin area near Snowboard.

The Snowbird Ski Resort reportedly closed the mineral basin for skiing shortly after the accident.

The UPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.