Two brothers separated in India-Pakistan partition, eyes filled with tears when they met in Kartarpur corridor after 74 years

When two brothers who have been separated in the course of the partition of India and Pakistan met in the Kartarpur corridor, they began crying bitterly. A video of that is additionally turning into more and more viral.

When the nation turned unbiased and Pakistan was separated from India, many households bought separated from one another. When separated from brother and brother, one household remained in Hindustan and the opposite in Pakistan. When one such separated brothers met after 74 years, each hugged and wept bitterly.

This assembly of each the brothers befell on Wednesday in Kartarpur Corridor. When the nation turned unbiased, these two brothers named Habib and Siddiq have been kids. Siddiq alongside with his household migrated from India to Pakistan on the time of partition. Whereas his elder brother Habib alias Shela stayed in India and grew up right here. Now after 74 years, the Kartarpur Corridor, which connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with India, reunited the 2 brothers.

A video of this assembly of the 2 brothers has additionally surfaced. This emotional video is turning into more and more viral on social media. If studies are to be believed, Siddiq lives in Faisalabad, Pakistan and Shela lives in Punjab. Within the video, the 2 may be seen clapping and crying collectively.

Feelings run excessive and tears would not cease from the eyes of septuagenarian brothers who have been divided throughout Indo Pak partition however reunited at Kartarpur Sahib after 74 years.

Whereas retaining apart their bilateral variations India Pakistan have opened #KartarpurCorridor onNov 9,2019 pic.twitter.com/oIO1cSspcM — Ravinder Singh Robin رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) January 12, 2022

In line with Minute Mirror, Habib is 2 years youthful than Siddiq and had gone to Phulewala with his mom in the course of the wave of partition. Alternatively, Siddiq and his different members of the family needed to flee to Pakistan because of violent assaults by extremist mob on their native village in Bathinda. After this by some means each got here to find out about one another after which each of them met in Kartarpur Corridor.

Within the report, each the brothers have thanked the governments of each the international locations for opening the Kartarpur Corridor. This has facilitated visa-free journey from India to Pakistan as much as Kartapur, about 5 kilometers from the border. This service was capable of develop into operational in November 2019 after a whole lot of efforts.

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a holy pilgrimage website for the Sikhs. It’s positioned in Narowal district of Pakistan. It’s in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, at a distance of 3-4 km from Dera Baba Nanak and about 120 km from Lahore. Guru Nanak spent the final 18 years of his life at this website.