Two college baseball players die in Georgia car crash after winning conference championship



On two recent pitchers LaGrange College Baseball Crew The weekend was amongst three folks killed in a car crash, simply hours after their conference championships had been received, the varsity confirmed Sunday.

Stephen Bertolota and Jacob Brown had been concerned in a head-on collision round 9:15 p.m. in Troupe County, Georgia. Atlanta Journal-Structure Rico Dunn, 25, died in the crash, in line with native media stories.

“I’m deeply sorry to tell you that we misplaced two college students final evening. Baseball players Stephen Bertolota and Jacob Brown had been each killed in a tragic car accident,” the varsity’s president, Dr. Susanna Baxter, stated in an announcement. Assertion .

“Yesterday the workforce was holding the heels of the conference championship win. The information hit our baseball players in explicit. There isn’t any phrase.”

The Panthers (37-6) clinched their fifth USA South Match title on Saturday, setting a college file after a 10-7 win over NC Wesleyan Bishop.

The win has resulted in an automated bid for the upcoming NCAA Division III Nationwide Match, which begins on Friday.

In keeping with Georgia State Police, the 2015 Honda Accord, pushed by Brown, crashed whereas making an attempt to get one other car right into a no-passing zone, in line with the journal-constitution. In doing so, Brown’s car collided head-on with a 2008 GMC Sierra pushed by the appropriate.

Baseball players had been reportedly killed on the spot. Dan was taken to an space hospital and died the following morning.