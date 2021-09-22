Two convicts sentenced to 28 years in jail granted bail, 31 killed in fake liquor scam

Highlights The apex court has said that the government process will proceed as per the court order

The Supreme Court slammed the concerned officials of the Kerala government

Petition filed on behalf of the wives of these two

New Delhi

The apex court has slammed the concerned authority for not taking a decision on the proposal for early release of two convicted prisoners who have been lodged in Kerala for 28 years. The Supreme Court said the government process would comply with the court order.

The alcohol scandal killed 31 people

The apex court observed the above while slapping the concerned officials of the Kerala government. Expressing displeasure over the decision taken by the concerned authorities despite earlier orders, the apex court said that the two, who were serving life sentences in a three-decade-old case of counterfeit liquor, have been released on bail. Go. The alcohol scandal killed 31 people.

The convict has been in jail for 28 years

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said the convict has been in jail for 28 years and has asked the state government to take a decision already. Prosecutors said more time was needed as it was a government process. The court then said that the government process would have to be followed as per the court order. The court passed the order during the hearing of a petition filed by the wives of the two.