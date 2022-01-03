Two COVID deaths, 108 new cases reported in Warren County Jan. 2 update





WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services regrets to report two additional COVID-19 deaths of a Warren County resident. Both individuals were in their 50s, lived at home before contracting COVID-19, and died in a hospital. Neither had been vaccinated.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region



Warren County Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offer their deepest condolences to the loved ones of these residents. Health Services has also reported 108 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, January 2, along with 88 recoveries.

Health Services reports 14 Warren County residents are hospitalized as of Sunday, a decrease of four from Saturday. Three patients are critically ill and the remainder is experiencing moderate illness. Seven are moderately ill outside of a hospital, and one is critically ill outside of the hospital.

Health Services said three of the critically ill are unvaccinated and overall, 11 of the 14 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. Officials say 71 of Sunday’s cases involved vaccinated individuals. Health Services is monitoring 859 active COVID cases as of Sunday.

Tracking COVID cases by county



50,495 Warren County residents (78.6% of the county’s population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 46,921 have been fully vaccinated. 73.0% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 69.7%. Health Services reports 88.0% of Warren County residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

READ Also Supreme Court returns, one judge missing and only one masked Police: Glens Falls man arrested for intentionally rear-ending a vehicle



Upcoming vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, January 4, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster and first doses, Pfizer first dose. (Registration links posted)

Tuesday, January 11, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, January 18, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., vaccines to be determined. (Registration not yet open)

In addition:

Local pediatricians have begun offering clinics for their patients who are ages 5-11. Pharmacies and New York State mass vaccination sites are also offering pediatric vaccinations. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

The Warren County vaccine team remains available for in-home vaccinations. Please call 518-761-6580 for details about vaccination protocols.

Powerball jackpot grows to $522 million



Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website. Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.