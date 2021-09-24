Two COVID Vaccine Pioneers Win 2021 Lasker Prize in Medicine.
This year’s recipients of the Lasker Awards, announced on Friday, were two scientists whose work was instrumental in the development of COVID-19 vaccines.
The prizes are among the most prestigious awards in medicine, and scores of Lasker winners have gone on to receive the Nobel Prize.
Kaitlin Kariko, a senior vice president at BioNTech, and Dr. Drew Weisman shares this year’s Lasker-DeBecky Clinical Medical Research Award.
In retrospect, their 2005 breakthrough became apparent when Dr. Kariko and Dr. Weisman proudly published a surprising discovery they had made about messenger RNA, also known as mRNA, which allows cells to make proteins. provides instructions. The scientists observed that when they added mRNA to the cells, the cells destroyed it immediately. But they could have prevented that destruction by slightly modifying the mRNA. When they added the altered mRNA to cells, it could briefly signal the cells to make any proteins they chose.
But most scientists at the time were not interested in the technology, which was to become the mainstay of mRNA vaccines, because they thought there were better methods of vaccination.
His paper, published in Immunity in 2005, received little attention after being rejected several times by other journals. The search seemed cryptic.
Dr. Weisman and Dr. Kariko wrote grants to continue their work. His applications were rejected. Eventually, two biotech companies focused on the work: Moderna in the United States, and BioNTech in Germany. Companies studied the use of mRNA vaccines for flu, cytomegalovirus and other diseases, but none fell out of clinical trials for years.
That’s when the coronavirus appeared. The surprisingly effective vaccines created by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech use a modification discovered by Dr. Kariko and Dr. Weisman.
