Two COVID Vaccine Pioneers Win 2021 Lasker Prize in Medicine.

This year’s recipients of the Lasker Awards, announced on Friday, were two scientists whose work was instrumental in the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

The prizes are among the most prestigious awards in medicine, and scores of Lasker winners have gone on to receive the Nobel Prize.

Kaitlin Kariko, a senior vice president at BioNTech, and Dr. Drew Weisman shares this year’s Lasker-DeBecky Clinical Medical Research Award.

In retrospect, their 2005 breakthrough became apparent when Dr. Kariko and Dr. Weisman proudly published a surprising discovery they had made about messenger RNA, also known as mRNA, which allows cells to make proteins. provides instructions. The scientists observed that when they added mRNA to the cells, the cells destroyed it immediately. But they could have prevented that destruction by slightly modifying the mRNA. When they added the altered mRNA to cells, it could briefly signal the cells to make any proteins they chose.