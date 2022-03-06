Two degrees at a time, just one gateway for all … Modi govt to make major changes in education sector, read UGC draft – Govt to allow multidisciplinary autonomous institutions awarding degrees to all affiliated colleges by 2035, draft UGC guidelines

In a major shift in higher education, the government plans to allow all affiliated colleges to become ‘autonomous institutions for graduation’ by 2035. According to the proposed guidelines, a student can take two degrees from two institutions at the same time. 40% of the credit may be from outside their university or college. Colleges will be allowed to form clusters or award multiple-degree degrees to a single large university. The proposed policy also proposes institutional support so that after graduation the graduate student will not have to re-appear for the entrance examination for his / her postgraduate course.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday released a new draft guidelines for the transformation of higher education institutions into multidisciplinary institutions. For the next two weeks, UGC is soliciting suggestions from various stakeholders before finalizing its committee’s guidelines. With this in mind, the UGC will finalize the rules by April-May 2022. The draft emphasizes the culture of establishing multi-disciplinary institutions around the world and recommends several measures to change the existing structure of affiliated colleges and universities in India.



Notably, in the draft released by UGC, proposed amendments to the National Education Policy 2020 to eliminate the division of higher education by converting higher education institutions (HEIs) into multidisciplinary universities, colleges and clusters and information centers. UGC President M Jagdesh Kumar said that by 2030, there are plans to set up large multi-disciplinary higher education institutions in or near each district, which is one of the most urgent recommendations made in NEP 2020.

Speaking to the Times of India, UGC Cherman said that today they are selecting people who have a wide range of skills. Our Indian education system has been operating within the bounds of strict discipline for a long time and we want to get out of the bounds of that discipline. The idea is to facilitate any student to go to a cluster or another college or university for a different subject.

He further said that three types of multidisciplinary institutions, namely UGC-research intensive universities, teaching intensive universities and autonomous colleges offering degrees, have been included in the draft policy. One of these, Kumar said, was setting up additional departments, which were not the core areas of existing higher education institutions till now. “With universities like IIT Technology and JNU focusing on the humanities and social sciences, can we set up additional departments to give students access to multidisciplinary education and research? For example, IIT-Delhi can set up departments in various fields like social sciences, international relations or national security … because it is also necessary to bring engineers closer to the issues affecting our society. ‘

The second proposal is to bring small institutions operating in a centralized area under one umbrella and transform them into larger universities while maintaining autonomy with their management. The third plan is to bring autonomous colleges as clusters. They will have their own board of directors and their own academic council. College students in the cluster can access each other’s courses and take credit.

Another big plan in this model is to allow all affiliated colleges to become degree-granting autonomous institutions by 2035. The UGC Chairman said, “There are well-known autonomous colleges. Many of the students here identify themselves with the institutions that are offering degrees to the universities. Therefore, all affiliated colleges should either become autonomous institutions awarding degrees or become part of the university by 2035, so that they can gain access to other multi-disciplinary research and academic programs within the institution.

The policy also implies institutional cooperation, assuming IIT-Delhi and JNU have their own internal strengths. Therefore, in collaboration with these two institutes, a student taking admission in B.Tech course in IIT can take admission in JNU’s Masters course without any basis of entrance test and other admissions process. This has many advantages- one is that the student will not have to go through the pressure of multiple entrance exams, because the student knows that once he has joined the IIT-Delhi undergraduate program, he can go now if he wants to. Master program. Can go.