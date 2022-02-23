World

Two Detroit teenagers arrested in triple homicide of 5-year-old boy and two adults

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy at a Detroit home, police say, and the boy’s mother and boyfriend have also been arrested.

Detroit Police Commander Michael McGuinness said the 16- and 17-year-old suspects were arrested Monday in the same neighborhood where the alleged murder took place.

They are currently being held at a young man’s home while a prosecutor is preparing a complaint.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, 5-year-old Caleb was shot and killed in execution-style. Her mother, Leshan Marshall, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, were also shot dead at home.

A Benson relative went to his home in Detroit on Sunday afternoon after not hearing from him for several days.

A Texas father shot and killed his two daughters with a birthday cake

Detroit Police Chief James White said Tuesday the back door was open and possibly kicked. Police were called immediately and two adults were identified, then a 5-year-old boy was shot dead in a separate room.

After receiving a flood of tips, police were able to identify the two suspects and arrest them on Monday without incident.

It is not clear when the actual shooting took place or what the motive was, but McGuinness said the suspects knew the victims.

“Words can’t explain what it’s like to see a 5-year-old die at gunpoint,” McGuinness said Tuesday.

So far this year, seven children under the age of 17 have been shot in Detroit when they or another child got their hands on an unsafe firearm.

READ Also  Face masks are making people appear more attractive

Last year, 67 children were shot in Detroit, nine of whom were killed.

