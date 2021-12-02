Two Election Workers Targeted by Pro-Trump Media Sue for Defamation

Two Georgia election workers who were targeted by right-wing campaigners who falsely claimed to have tampered with ballot papers filed a defamation suit against one of the nation’s leading pro-Trump misinformation sources on Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed by right-wing conspiracy theorist The Gateway Pundit Ruby Freeman and her daughter She Moss, both of whom processed ballot papers in the Fulton County Constituency 2020 election in Atlanta. It follows a series of defamation suits filed by election device operators against conservative television operators such as Fox News, Newsmax and One America News.

The lawsuit filed by Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss is the first lawsuit filed by individual election activists who have inadvertently drawn themselves into the alternative world of the far-right media, claiming that Donald J. Trump won last year. Presidential election.

“I want defendants to know that my daughter and I are real people who deserve justice, and I don’t think they should do that to anyone else,” Ms. Freeman said in a statement.