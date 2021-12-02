Two Election Workers Targeted by Pro-Trump Media Sue for Defamation
Two Georgia election workers who were targeted by right-wing campaigners who falsely claimed to have tampered with ballot papers filed a defamation suit against one of the nation’s leading pro-Trump misinformation sources on Thursday.
The lawsuit was filed by right-wing conspiracy theorist The Gateway Pundit Ruby Freeman and her daughter She Moss, both of whom processed ballot papers in the Fulton County Constituency 2020 election in Atlanta. It follows a series of defamation suits filed by election device operators against conservative television operators such as Fox News, Newsmax and One America News.
The lawsuit filed by Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss is the first lawsuit filed by individual election activists who have inadvertently drawn themselves into the alternative world of the far-right media, claiming that Donald J. Trump won last year. Presidential election.
“I want defendants to know that my daughter and I are real people who deserve justice, and I don’t think they should do that to anyone else,” Ms. Freeman said in a statement.
After dozens of false news items were published by Gateway Pundit, Ms. Moss, who works for the Fulton County Electoral Board, and Ms. Freeman, a temporary employee during the 2020 election, were caught by pro-Trump media and Mr. Trump himself. They started last December and will continue till this November. The story calls the two women “crooked Democrats” and claims that they “pulled out suitcases full of ballots and began counting those ballots in the room without an election monitor.”
An investigation by Georgia State Office Secretaries found that the two women had done nothing wrong and were legally counting ballots.
It all started on December 3, a month after the 2020 election, when Mr. Trump’s campaign lawyer played a part of the surveillance video footage for the Georgia Senate committee. Prosecutors falsely claimed that Fulton election activists removed 18,000 fraudulent ballot papers from suitcases and fed them illegally through the voting machine.
Rudolph W. Schmidt has denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Rudolf W.’s case have been made more than once. It was raised by Giuliani and other Trump allies. A week after the first Gateway Pundit story, Mr Giuliani compared Ms Moss and Ms Freeman to drug dealers and demanded a search of their homes during a hearing with Georgia state legislators.
During a January 3 call to Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Mr. Trump himself called Ms. Freeman 18 times. In Georgia, Joseph R. Trump defeated Mr. Trump by 11,779 votes. The call was one of the president’s strongest attempts to overturn a losing election by Biden Jr..
Gateway Pundit is published by twin brothers James and Joseph Hoft. The Hoft brothers did not respond to requests for comment. In April, the brothers spent 57 minutes presenting their numerous false theories about the 2020 election at the Regent University, Virginia School, founded by Pat Robertson.
“We, the American people, must have faith in their election,” said Hoft. “We just hope and pray that there will be divine intervention and something will happen to save this country and save our elections.”
The lawsuit, filed in the Missouri Circuit Court in St. Louis, where James Hoft lives, describes the trauma of two women and their families after Gateway Pundit launched a campaign against him.
They received constant threats of death, harassment from phone calls and text messages, and unwanted pizza delivery at their homes. Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss, both black, also received racially abusive treatment.
A Reuters article published Wednesday detailed the harassment, including a recording of 911 calls made by Ms. Freeman when Trump supporters came to her home last December and knocked on her door.
According to Reuters, Ms. Moss earns about $ 36,000 a year for a full-time job in Fulton County. Ms. Freeman, a temporary worker, was paid $ 16 an hour. Ms. Freeman was forced to close her online business selling fashion accessories after receiving threats.
On Jan. 6, thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington for a rally that stormed the Capitol in an attempt to block Mr. Biden’s congressional certificate of victory. “It was written in the suit.
But, according to the lawsuit, Ms. Freeman had fled her home on the advice of the FBI and had not returned to her home for two months.
The annoying call to Ms. Moss came on the cellphone she gave to her teenage son. He turned off the cellular data of the phone to stop unwanted calls, but he could not do so during school hours. He used the phone as a mobile hotspot to connect his computer to the Internet for his virtual high school classes during the coronavirus epidemic.
Her son failed in his class; According to the lawsuit, Ms. Moss admitted him to summer school to be arrested.
Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss are represented in their suits by the non-partisan group Protect Democracy, which focuses on resisting dictatorship in the United States. Protect Democracy has also sued the conservative group Project Veritas, which conducts covert sting operations, on behalf of the Pennsylvania Postmaster, who were falsely accused of tampering with election returns.
Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss did not mention the amount demanded from the Hoft brothers. He asked for compensation and punitive damages to be “fixed at trial”.
