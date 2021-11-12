Two-factor authentication is still very effective in keeping online accounts safe, know the benefits of two-factor authentication is still very effective in keeping online accounts safe like Gmail Facebook Twitter, Know benefits Factor Authentication, know the benefits

Two-Factor Authentication is still a very effective system in keeping your online accounts secure. This is also known as two step verification, which can be said to be an important feature in terms of additional security of your account. It can be activated in other accounts like Gmail and Facebook. Let’s know about it:

Actually, it is a kind of security system. After installing it, you can say that the security of your online accounts is stronger. Since, once it is activated, after entering the password, another proof has to be given for entry / access to the account. This can be done through phone number, security key and app based authentication.

Suppose someone got to know the password of your Gmail or Facebook account. He wants to access your account through him. In this situation, he will pass the first step of login by entering the password, but in the second stage, he will be asked for another proof. He will not be able to login without it. However, these days hackers are also breaking through this two factor authentication wall through automated bots, but they are not necessarily successful in every case.

According to experts, even though hackers can pass two-factor authentication with the help of bots, they cannot hack the account after that. They will need the authentication code from the user targeted for this and if the user does not share it, then his account will be safe.

Here are the advantages of 2-factor authentication: