Two Far Cry animated shows are coming to Netflix



Ubisoft and Netflix on Friday shared a primary take a look at a brand new sequence based mostly on Far Cry and introduced that one other is ready to debut on the streaming service.

One Far Cry sequence is an anime based mostly on the cyberpunk-themed Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, referred to as Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. Selection describes the present as “an unique anime that includes alter egos of Ubisoft characters in a highly-referenced homage to the early 80s.”

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix has been given a six-episode order, in accordance to Selection. You may get a take a look at it within the tweets below from creator and government producer Adi Shankar.

Thanks Hugo, Helene, Gerard, and Claire for permitting this Elseworlds impressed craziness to occur. Thanks @Netflix for seeing the potential in a cyberpunk dystopia set in 1992. After Castlevania I felt it was time to take a giant, surprising, Bootleg Universe pivot. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/49dm8IyqGg — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 11, 2021

As well as, Netflix introduced that one other Far Cry sequence is within the works however didn’t share any particulars past the truth that it’s in development.

Netflix additionally shared the primary take a look at the upcoming Splinter Cell animated sequence — nevertheless it was simply the picture you could see in the tweet below. We nonetheless don’t know when it’ll be out. I just like the type of this one picture, although.

The updates on Ubisoft and Netflix’s shows hit as a part of Netflix’s Geeked Week occasion, which additionally included teasers of The Cuphead Present and the animated League of Legends present Arcane. One factor Netflix and Ubisoft didn’t discuss was the upcoming live-action Murderer’s Creed sequence. Appears we’ll have to await extra particulars on that present.