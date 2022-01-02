Two farmers arrested for lynching of BJP workers, 6 people have been arrested

So far 6 farmers have been arrested in this case for the murder of BJP workers. While a total of 13 people have been arrested in the whole case.

In Lakhimpur case, Special Investigation Team has arrested two farmers for the murder of BJP workers. According to the SIT, the arrested farmers have been identified as 29-year-old Kamaljit Singh and 35-year-old Kanwaljit Singh alias Sonu. So far 6 farmers have been arrested in this case for the murder of BJP workers. While a total of 13 people have been arrested in the whole case.

The SIT had earlier pasted the photographs of the accused on the walls, so that the local people could give some clues about them. There was also a photo of these two farmers in them. But he was hiding to avoid being caught by the police. Both the hands went up on the information of the informer. The SIT had earlier arrested Vichitra Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Avtar Singh and Ranjit Singh. Sources say that the police had registered a case against unknown farmers on the complaint of Sumit Jaiswal, who was accused along with Ashish, son of BJP minister Ajay Mishra.

According to the case, on October 3, in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, had allegedly rammed the car on the protesting farmers. These farmers were protesting against Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. 8 people died in this incident. After the incident, angry farmers set two vehicles on fire.

However, Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra denied the involvement of his son in the incident. He had said that some mischievous elements who entered among the protesting farmers thrashed three BJP workers and the driver of a vehicle in their convoy. He even said that his son was not present at the spot.

According to the police, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya had reached Lakhimpur Kheri for a program. When this information came to the farmers opposing the agricultural laws, they reached the helipad. The farmers had captured the helipad only at 8 am on Sunday.

At around 2.45 pm, the convoy of Mishra and Maurya passed through the Tikoniya intersection by road, when the farmers ran to show them black flags. Meanwhile, Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish, who was in the convoy, rammed his car on the farmers. Seeing this the farmers got angry. They set fire to two vehicles including Ashish Mishra’s car.