Two finger test: You need to know about two finger test: What is two finger test, how is it tested?

The two-finger test is under discussion again. It is in the headlines after the incident of rape of a female officer in Coimbatore. The case concerns the Indian Air Force. In it, a female officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has accused her fellow flight lieutenant of rape. Flight Lieutenant Amitesh Harmukh, a resident of Chhattisgarh, is in police custody following a complaint by a female officer.

The female officer claims she had lodged a complaint with Air Force officials. He lodged a complaint with the police as no action was taken against him. The official has made another big revelation. He said two of his fingers were tested to confirm the rape. This has seriously injured them. The matter is under investigation. However, the question is why this test was done while it was banned. Let’s find out what a two-finger test is, how it is done and why it is banned.

It was banned by the Supreme Court

In Lilu Rajesh v. State of Haryana (2013), the Supreme Court ruled that the two-finger test was unconstitutional. The court had harshly commented on the trial. This was called a violation of the rape victim’s privacy and dignity. The court had said it was a trial of physical and mental injury. Although this test came back positive, it cannot be assumed that the relationship was formed by consent.

However, even after the Supreme Court’s ban, this embarrassing two-finger test is still going on. In 2019 alone, 1,500 rape victims and their families had filed complaints in court. The trial is being conducted despite a Supreme Court order. The petition sought revocation of the license of the doctor conducting the test. The United Nations does not recognize such a test.

The government has said unscientific

The health ministry said the test was unscientific. In March 2014, the ministry had formulated new guidelines for rape victims. It asked all hospitals to have special rooms for forensic and medical examinations. This included a two-finger test that was clearly prohibited.

Guides were asked to record the history of the attack. In addition to the physical examination of the victim, she was also given mental counseling. It’s a different matter that these things aren’t really given much thought. Recently, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has changed the syllabus for ‘Forensic Medicine and Toxicology’. This subject is taught to second year medical students. In it, the topic of ‘signs of virginity’ has been removed.

How are two fingers tested?

In this type of test, the victim’s virginity is checked by placing one or two fingers in the victim’s private parts. The purpose of the test is to find out if there is a physical relationship with the woman. If both fingers move easily in the private part, it is assumed that the woman is sexually active. If this does not happen and there is difficulty in the movement of the fingers, it is considered hymen recovery in the private area. This woman is also considered as proof of being a virgin. Science completely rejects such tests. Hymen’s involvement in women’s virginity is simply a myth.

There is no accurate evidence in rape cases

Medical evidence plays a very important role in reaching conclusions, especially in rape cases. However, forensic evidence cannot be relied upon in rape cases. Relationships between two people can also be consensual. Only in the case of minors, this is seen as concrete evidence.

