Two hospitalized after single-car crash on Glen Street

2 days ago
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, at about 11 a.m., the Glens Falls Police Division responded to a report of a single-car crash close to Glen Street. Police stated each the motive force and a passenger had been taken to Glens Falls Hospital for a medical analysis.

In line with a report, the motive force of the automobile misplaced management shortly after crossing the visitors circle onto Glen Street. Police stated the motive force then crossed the middle line onto a pedestrian plaza space and crashed into the Davidson Brothers Brewpub.

An preliminary investigation by police discovered that the motive force was experiencing what seemed to be a medical emergency. Police stated nobody was injured on account of the crash.

Police haven’t issued any tickets. The incident stays beneath investigation police stated. Examine again with NEWS10 for additional updates.

