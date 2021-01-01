Two Indian nationals in Singapore are accused of violating a stehom notice in a cowardly condition.

(Gurdeep Singh)

Singapore, July 2 (PTI) Two Indian nationals living in Singapore as permanent residents have been charged by a court here on Friday with violating the terms of a stay-home notice set by the government. He was given the notice when he arrived in Singapore in March.

Suresh Naidu Bojanki, 37, and Bharti Tulsiram Chaudhary, 47, are accused of behaving in a way that could spread the contagious coronavirus, the Straits Times reported.

The two met on a flight to Singapore, but allegedly violated the terms of a stay-home notice (SHN) to meet in their room at the Osia Hotel, the report said.

Bozanaki has also been accused of not wearing a mask outside his residence. According to the report, it is alleged that on March 20, between 12.30 pm and 1.21 pm, he left his hotel room to go to Bharati’s room on the same floor. He was not wearing a mask at the time.

Both defendants are out on bail of S 5,000 each. If convicted, they could face up to six months in prison and a fine of S 10,000 10,000 for each charge. He is expected to appear in court again on August 17, according to reports.