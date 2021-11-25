Two Indias Debate Sushant Singh in support of Virdas: Second India is an illusion then started getting such comments

Virdas talked about two types of India in his poem. In such a situation, Sushant Singh said in a tweet – Second India is an illusion.

After Virdas’ ‘To India’ monologue, where people were seen raging on the actor on social media, now ‘Savdhaan India’ actor Sushant Singh has also supported Virdas. Virdas talked about two types of India in his poem. In such a situation, Sushant Singh said in a tweet – Second India is an illusion. In his tweet, he said- ‘When the child drank water in the temple, he was beaten up because he was a Muslim. When the child drank water from the tap, his spine was thrashed because he was a Dalit. Women, tribals and Kashmiris are probably born to be killed. Second India is illusion, this one was and that is all.

Comments of many people started coming on this post of Sushant Singh. A user named Sandeep Pandey said – I am ashamed that I presented you in the role of Sukhdev. A user said – ‘We come from such an India where a new India was formed after 2014. Where a person is not considered a human being because of hatred.

A person named Kamal Khan said- ‘Where MBBS doctors recommend eating cow dung (and there is a new one: ….. hoist the flag over the house, drive away depression) everything is possible there.’ A user named Salman Zafar said- ‘Mayawati ji is the only cure for such “poisonous worldliness”. A comment came from the account named Khan Sahab – ‘This is the painful truth, Sushant sir. You have said correctly.’

Let me tell you, recently Priyanka Chopra has also praised Comedian Vir Das fiercely. Vir Das has been nominated for the International Emmy Awards for his comedy special. In such a situation, Priyanka congratulated him and praised him and said – we are proud of you.

Vir Das himself informed the fans about his nomination at the International Emmy Awards. He had told on social media that it is a great honor for me to represent the country. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Neena Gupta has also congratulated Virdas on his achievement.