Two inmates who escaped Tennessee jail are dead after allegedly robbing store, leading police on chase



Two inmates who escaped from a Tennessee jail last week are now dead after allegedly robbing a convenience store on Monday and leading police on a chase in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Tobias Carr, 38, and Timothy Sarver, 45, were pronounced deceased after their vehicle was disabled during the pursuit.

A third escapee, 50-year-old Johnny Brown, is still at large, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The three inmates escaped from the Sullivan County Jail in northeastern Tennessee on Friday morning.

Authorities believed the fugitives were in Pulaski, Virginia, driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck on Sunday.

The US Marshals were offering a $ 7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of each inmate.

Carr was incarcerated for second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and vandalism charges.

Sarver was in jail for auto theft, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Brown, who is still at large, was convicted of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, harassment, and other charges. It’s unclear if he was with the two other fugitives during the robbery and police chase.

Anyone who has information about Brown’s whereabouts can call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.