Two Journalists in India Arrested as Media Crackdown Continues
New Delhi: Two Indian journalists have been arrested for covering religiously motivated violence in a northeastern state, the latest in a series of attempts to punish the media for covering the ruling Hindu Nationalist Party.
Journalists, colleagues at the digital news network, were hired to report on right-wing protests this month and reports of mosque vandalism in response to the deadly, day-long attack on Hindu gatherings and temples in the state of Tripura. Neighboring Bangladesh.
The government has disputed news accounts of the violence. On Saturday, India’s home ministry said reports of mosque vandalism in Tripura were “fake” and “a complete misrepresentation of facts”. Tripura police have described the video posted by a journalist on social media as “against the findings of the police investigation so far”.
Of prosperity. Two journalists, Sakunia and Swarna Jha, visited some of the mosques in Tripura that had been attacked, posted footage of the mosque damaged in the fire on social media and the Quran, the holy book of Islam, a man’s account. Being burned.
During her three days in Tripura, Ms. Sakunia posted a video and a Twitter thread documenting her report.
In one thread, Ms. Sakunia posted a photo of herself talking to a group of Muslim men. She included footage and photos in which she said a mosque had been vandalized.
“Initially, when I tweeted about the vandalism of the mosque, the Tripura police denied the claim, saying nothing like that had happened,” she wrote. “My reports from the ground say otherwise.”
She wrote on Twitter that members of the mosque had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party-affiliated right-wing Hindu nationalist group Vishwa Hindu Parishad of attacking places of worship after their rallies. A spokesman for the group denied that its members had vandalized mosques and said that women were wearing masks as journalists “to defame Hindus”.
Police in Assam, which borders Tripura, stopped the women on their way back to Delhi on Sunday, and kept them in police custody overnight until Tripura police were able to pick them up on Monday morning.
The two journalists, who are in their 20s, have been charged with criminal conspiracy, spreading racial slurs and disturbing the peace. He was released on bail Monday afternoon, according to his lawyer, Pijush Biswas, who said he had asked the court to dismiss the case because it did not contain “criminal elements.”
.
Ms Sakunia wrote on Twitter on Sunday that she and Ms Jha had been detained, posting a statement from their employer, the HW News Network, which said their arrest was an attempt to “suppress” the news.
“This is pure harassment and targeting by the press on behalf of the Tripura police and the Tripura government to prevent us from reporting the facts of the case,” the network said.
In India, where tensions between the Hindu majority and the Muslim minority have often turned violent, citizens and police have the right to accuse individuals of hurting religious sentiments or inciting sectarian violence.
Police in states run by the Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP often file cases against journalists, which has helped the Modi government crack down on critics.
In the state of Uttar Pradesh, police last year charged four journalists who had gone to Hathras to cover the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman from a lower caste.
A few months later, Uttar Pradesh filed a case against the founding editor of an online news channel called The Wire for a Twitter post reporting the death of a farmer killed in a protest against agricultural laws on the New Delhi border.
In both cases, the journalists were accused of inciting racial hatred.
Mr Modi’s government has also clashed with US social media giants in an attempt to crack down on what was being posted about the epidemic. Critics say the government is trying to silence its opponents.
Earlier this month, a group of lawyers and activists who went to Tripura to document damages were accused of violating controversial anti-terrorism laws. Prosecutors have challenged the allegations in India’s Supreme Court.
“The government can say anything,” said Ahtesham Hashmi, a member of the fact-finding team who was not charged. “What can we do? We recorded video from the ground. There were signs of violence wherever we went. People told us,” he said.
Violent reactions in Tripura to attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh led to protests in New Delhi and Maharashtra in central India.
While some BJP office-bearers have criticized the violence, Modi himself has remained silent.
#Journalists #India #Arrested #Media #Crackdown #Continues
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.