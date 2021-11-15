Two Journalists in India Arrested as Media Crackdown Continues

New Delhi: Two Indian journalists have been arrested for covering religiously motivated violence in a northeastern state, the latest in a series of attempts to punish the media for covering the ruling Hindu Nationalist Party.

Journalists, colleagues at the digital news network, were hired to report on right-wing protests this month and reports of mosque vandalism in response to the deadly, day-long attack on Hindu gatherings and temples in the state of Tripura. Neighboring Bangladesh.

The government has disputed news accounts of the violence. On Saturday, India’s home ministry said reports of mosque vandalism in Tripura were “fake” and “a complete misrepresentation of facts”. Tripura police have described the video posted by a journalist on social media as “against the findings of the police investigation so far”.

Of prosperity. Two journalists, Sakunia and Swarna Jha, visited some of the mosques in Tripura that had been attacked, posted footage of the mosque damaged in the fire on social media and the Quran, the holy book of Islam, a man’s account. Being burned.