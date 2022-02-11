World

Two Maryland officers, suspect injured in shooting: police

Two police officers and a suspect in Frederick, Maryland, have been shot, according to local authorities.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said two officers were shot and sustained injuries.

Authorities are still gathering details about the incident that occurred near a Bascov’s department store on West Patrick Street.

9 PHOENIX POLICE OFFICERS WOUNDED, WOMAN HURT, IN SHOOTING DURING INCIDENT INVOLVING BABY GIRL; SUSPECT DEAD

Sources told FOX 5 Washington, DC, reporter Van Applegate that the Maryland State Police Aviation Command was transporting the officers and suspect to health facilities to treat wounds.

One officer was reportedly shot in the chest and the other was shot in the arm. The suspect was reportedly shot in the arm, according to Applegate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting comes hours after nine officers were injured in a Phoenix, Arizona, shooting Friday morning.

The Frederick Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Gadget Clock Digital.

