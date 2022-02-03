Two men allegedly try to carjack New York City cop, shoot him in the shoulder



Two people have been arrested for trying to seize a car on off-duty New York City Police officer – A wild gunfight with police began in Queens on Tuesday, officials said.

Chad Collie, 19, and Zaire Robinson, 18, were charged in Queens Criminal Court on Thursday with attempted first-degree murder and other charges after attempting to rob a car that injured an officer.

Queen’s District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement, “It was a shameless car jacking attempt that could easily end up in another tragedy for the NYPD and all New Yorkers.” “This shameless neglect of human life must be answered with precise justice.”

So far this year, six New York City police officers have been shot dead – including a detective Jason Rivera And Wilbert Mora died from their injuries.

In a heart-wrenching compliment, Jason Rivera’s widow says she’s still behind her husband

The latest shooting took place around 10pm when the accused approached an off-duty police officer on his way to the office. He was stopped at a red light when the men knocked on the driver’s side window and told him to get out. The 22-year-old policeman got out of his car because the suspects had boxed him on both sides, officials said.

Police tried to flee, but according to the DA, Collie grabbed three shots, hitting him once in the shoulder. The officer fired back, but the suspects missed as they fled on foot.

According to prosecutors, police officers in uniform nearby heard gunshots in an unmarked vehicle and chased the suspects.

Download the Gadget Clock app here

Collie allegedly fired shots, unidentified police hit the back of the vehicle, threw the weapon into a patch of grass and before bolting. Police, who were not injured, arrested the suspects and took them into custody.

Both men face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.