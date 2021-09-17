Two men charged with murder of Lyra Mackie in Northern Ireland
Two men Has been charged With the murder of journalist Lyra Mackie, who was shot dead in 2019 during riots in the city of Derry, Northern Ireland.
The killing of the 29-year-old journalist was treated as a terrorist incident, and authorities blamed it on militants opposing British rule.
Detectives from the Police Service Northern Ireland said late Thursday that two men, aged 21 and 33, had been charged in her murder. They were also charged with endangering life, rioting, possessing petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit arson. The 33-year-old was also charged with robbery.
A third man, who is 20, has been charged with rioting, possessing petrol bombs and throwing petrol bombs. No suspects have been publicly identified. He is expected to appear in court on Friday morning.
Police said the 19-year-old man, who was detained with three others this week, was released for review by the Public Prosecution Service.
Ms Mackie was killed in one of the worst riots in Northern Ireland in years.
Most of the violence took place in Cregan, a heavily Roman Catholic area of Derry, known as Londonderry by federalists who want the area to remain part of the United Kingdom.
It was a horrifying reminder of the deadly passion that fueled conflict between militant groups of Catholic Republicans and Protestant loyalists, which led to nearly three decades of bloodshed until the peace deal was signed in 1998.
Many people in Northern Ireland, mainly Catholics, want the region to break away from the United Kingdom and join the Republic of Ireland. But the number of people pursuing that goal through violence is relatively small.
Ms Mackie told her generation as ceasefire babies, too young to remember the worst periods of terror.
“I was 4 years old,” she wrote in an article before her death. “We were the Good Friday Agreement generation, destined not to see the horrors of war but the spoils of peace. The loot never reached us. “
