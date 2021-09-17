Two men charged with murder of Lyra Mackie in Northern Ireland

Two men Has been charged With the murder of journalist Lyra Mackie, who was shot dead in 2019 during riots in the city of Derry, Northern Ireland.

The killing of the 29-year-old journalist was treated as a terrorist incident, and authorities blamed it on militants opposing British rule.

Detectives from the Police Service Northern Ireland said late Thursday that two men, aged 21 and 33, had been charged in her murder. They were also charged with endangering life, rioting, possessing petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit arson. The 33-year-old was also charged with robbery.

A third man, who is 20, has been charged with rioting, possessing petrol bombs and throwing petrol bombs. No suspects have been publicly identified. He is expected to appear in court on Friday morning.