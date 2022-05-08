Two men get into fight, tumble onto Brooklyn subway tracks; man slashed in head and chest
Police say the instigator chased the victim with a knife and knocked them both onto the tracks at Broadway Junction on Wednesday night.
The suspect then slashed the victim on his head and chest.
Both men managed to get off the tracks without getting hit by a train.
The victim received treatment.
Police are still searching for the slasher.
