Two men plead guilty to pelvic mesh implant scheme

A Florida doctor and a medical consultant this week pleaded guilty to federal charges arising from a plan to pressure hundreds of women to remove their pelvic mesh implants. The effort was intended to increase the value of personal injury claims against manufacturers of medical devices.

Guilty pleas by Dr. Christopher Walker on Friday and Wesley Blake Barber on Tuesday – bring to a close a criminal case brought by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn two years ago. Two men pleaded guilty to violations of the Federal Travel Act, a law prosecutors have used to advance bribery charges in the health care profession.

Mr. Barber, 51, could face at least four years in federal prison when he was sentenced in December by Judge Raymond J. Deery of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Dr. Walker, also 51, who pleaded guilty to two counts, could be sentenced to at least eight years in prison if he appears before a judge in January. Lawyers for both men are expected to seek a lesser sentence under federal guidelines.

The plan was one of the more absurd sides of the mass torture case against half a dozen manufacturers of pelvic mesh, including Boston Scientific and Johnson & Johnson. The case has led to settlements of more than $8 billion for approximately 100,000 women in the United States. Dozens of personal injury firms also collected billions in fees in the process.