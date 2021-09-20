Two men plead guilty to pelvic mesh implant scheme
A Florida doctor and a medical consultant this week pleaded guilty to federal charges arising from a plan to pressure hundreds of women to remove their pelvic mesh implants. The effort was intended to increase the value of personal injury claims against manufacturers of medical devices.
Guilty pleas by Dr. Christopher Walker on Friday and Wesley Blake Barber on Tuesday – bring to a close a criminal case brought by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn two years ago. Two men pleaded guilty to violations of the Federal Travel Act, a law prosecutors have used to advance bribery charges in the health care profession.
Mr. Barber, 51, could face at least four years in federal prison when he was sentenced in December by Judge Raymond J. Deery of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Dr. Walker, also 51, who pleaded guilty to two counts, could be sentenced to at least eight years in prison if he appears before a judge in January. Lawyers for both men are expected to seek a lesser sentence under federal guidelines.
The plan was one of the more absurd sides of the mass torture case against half a dozen manufacturers of pelvic mesh, including Boston Scientific and Johnson & Johnson. The case has led to settlements of more than $8 billion for approximately 100,000 women in the United States. Dozens of personal injury firms also collected billions in fees in the process.
Prosecutors in 2019 accused the two men of participating in a network to get women across the country, who had pending personal injury claims against device makers, to undergo hasty surgical procedures to remove the implants. Agree to make arrangements. The pitch was that women who had their implants removed were getting larger settlements than women who still had implants inside.
However, removing the implant, a synthetic product that can bind to a woman’s internal organs, can be difficult. Some women who had their mesh removed did worse, or not better, than they were before the operation. Many women who were lured by the network did the procedures without getting a second opinion.
According to prosecutors, Mr. Barber was one of the plan’s architects, and a firm he worked with helped arrange surgical procedures at outpatient medical centers in Florida – some in nondescript strip malls. The procedures were paid for by money from high-interest cash advances arranged by a group of so-called litigation finance firms. But after the women got the settlement amount, those lenders had to return the money.
The charge document, filed in 2019 by prosecutors, said the women were unaware that Dr. Walker and others who had had implant removal surgery bribed and bribed Mr. Barber’s firm and others for surgical referrals.
Brooklyn prosecutors filed the charges after an article in The New York Times in 2018 about how some women said they felt pressured by a network of consultants, personal injury lawsuit marketers, lawyers and doctors to remove the trap. Most of the women said they did not fully understand what they agreed on.
The use of gauze to strengthen weak pelvic muscles that can relax the bladder, uterus, and other organs in the vaginal area has long been controversial. The Food and Drug Administration halted the sale and distribution of pelvic mesh to treat organ prolapse in 2019, following complaints from women of bleeding, bladder leaks, severe pain and other ailments. By then, millions of women around the world had been netted.
“Both defendants have admitted to participating in a reprehensible bribery and bribery scheme to exploit women across the country,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jacqueline M. Kasulis in Brooklyn.
Dr. Walker agreed to forfeit approximately $800,000, and Mr. Barber agreed to forfeit approximately $1.1 million.
Dr Walker’s lawyer Jodi Evergun said her client’s involvement in the plan was “unfortunate” and that she “accepted responsibility for her actions to move forward and resume her career of care for patients.”
The criminal case may be over, but the civil litigation continues. In December, a lawsuit filed on behalf of 188 women who claimed to be victimized by the network was filed in Florida Circuit Court. The lawsuit, which seeks monetary damages, named nearly two dozen defendants, including Mr. Barber, Dr. Walker and other doctors.
