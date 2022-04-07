Two men posed as federal agents, provided Secret Service officers with iPhones, apartments, officials allege



According to officials, the two men in Washington, D.C., have been accused of posing as federal agents after being given gifts, including iPhones, apartments and televisions, by U.S. Secret Service agents.

Aryan Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 38, were arrested Wednesday evening after multiple federal agencies entered an apartment building in southeastern Washington DC.

The two men are accused of posing as employees of the Department of Homeland Security who served on a special task force related to the January 6 Capital riots, and prosecutors allege that they posed as law enforcement officers to integrate with legitimate federal agents.

According to prosecutors, one of the first recipients of the gift was working on the safety of the First Lady.

Prosecutors allege that Taherzadeh and Ali received firearms, including handguns and assault rifles, which are used by federal law enforcement agencies.

Taherzadeh provided members of the US Secret Service with rent-free apartments, iPhones, surveillance systems, a drone, a flat-screen television, storage of an assault rifle and more, prosecutors say.

The apartments provided by Taherzadeh were valued at more than 40,000 per unit.

He is also accused of proposing the use of “government vehicles” by Secret Service agents.

Taherzadeh also offered to buy an assault rifle worth $ 2,000 for a secret service agent who was given first lady security details.

Taherzadeh offered a secret service agent a rent-free three-bedroom apartment, valued at $ 48,240. According to prosecutors, the Secret Service agent was in the apartment from February 2021 to January 2022.

Four members of the Secret Service were placed on administrative leave as a result of an investigation by federal authorities.

According to prosecutors, the plot of the two men began to come into question when a U.S. Postal Inspector involved a U.S. Postal Service carrier in their apartment complex to investigate an alleged attack.

Residents of the apartment complex told the inspector that the two men set up video surveillance throughout the apartment complex and said they believed they had access to personal information and even said the men claimed they could access their cell phones.

The men identified themselves as investigators in the U.S. Special Police Investigation Unit, which Ali described as part of the Department of Homeland Security, and said Taherzadeh was a special agent in the Department of Homeland Security Investigation.

The U.S. Postal Inspector passed the information to the Inspector General’s Office of Homeland Security, which was then referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege that Taherzadeh identified himself as a special agent for a secret service agent in the Homeland Security Investigation Department who is currently employed for First Lady’s Protection Details, and that Ali identified himself as a Homeland Security Investigation Analyst.

In an attempt to prove he was an employee of the Department of Homeland Security, Taherzadeh took a picture of himself in the Department of Homeland Security Investigation. According to prosecutors, the Secret Service agent allegedly saw multiple photos of Taherzadeh in police tactical gear.

Taherzadeh is alleged to have texted a secret service agent, which he said was from a training, but was actually drawn from a social media post.

Another eyewitness, who is also a member of the Secret Service, said Taherzadeh had access to “all the floors of the apartment”, including some restricted areas. The witness said he spoke to the management of the apartment complex and was able to gain access by identifying himself as a federal agent.

Taherzadeh allegedly controls a limited liability agency called “United Special Police LLC”, which is described as a private law enforcement, investigative and protection service based in Washington, DC.

Taherzadeh and Ali will appear before a judge on Thursday for their initial appearance.

According to prosecutors, the investigation is ongoing.

