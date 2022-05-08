News World

Two men shot near Central Park

Two men were shot near Central Park on Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 110th Street and 5th Avenue in Harlem adjacent to the park’s northeast corner, police said.

One victim was shot in the left leg and the other was hit in the arm and received a graze wound to his stomach, according to police.

Police at scene of shooting
Peter Gerber

Both men were transported to Harlem Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made, cops said.

