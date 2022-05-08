Two men shot near Central Park



Two men were shot near Central Park on Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 110th Street and 5th Avenue in Harlem adjacent to the park’s northeast corner, police said.

One victim was shot in the left leg and the other was hit in the arm and received a graze wound to his stomach, according to police.

The two men were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Peter Gerber

Both men were transported to Harlem Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made, cops said.