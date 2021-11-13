Two months after the appointment, the Rajya Sabha Secretary General was shown the way out, the opposition raised questions

The opposition has criticized the central government for the removal of PPK Ramacharyulu from the post of Rajya Sabha general secretary. Congress, RJD and TMC have sought answers from the Modi government on this.

The opposition became an attacker on the Modi government after the sudden removal of the General Secretary of the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha Secretary General Dr.PPK Ramacharyulu was appointed two months back. Now the government has removed him from this post.

Former Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes and former IRS officer PC Modi has been appointed as the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha. The opposition has demanded the government to explain the reasons for the removal of PPK Ramacharyulu.

Ramacharyulu took over as the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha on September 1. He was the first Rajya Sabha Secretariat officer to hold that position. Now he has been removed and he has been appointed as “consultant”. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told The Indian Express- “This is surprising and shocking. What are the reasons why this decision was taken all of a sudden when the session had already been called? What is the purpose and intention behind this, we have to find out”.

Kharge further attacked the Modi government saying- “Has he consulted the Vice President of India who is also the Speaker of the House, we do not know. We have to find out that too. Why has he appointed a new general secretary in such a hurry? Why did he replace Ramacharyulu, who was appointed just two months ago, when the session was called under his signature”?

Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh has criticized this decision by tweeting. He said, “Not surprised at all. Dr PPK Ramacharyulu is completely professional, non-partisan and fully qualified for the post.”

Trinamool Congress and RJD have also expressed surprise over this decision of the government. Trinamool Congress chief whip Sukhendu Shekhar Roy told The Indian Express that it is not known why a man appointed barely 73 days ago was suddenly replaced by an IRS officer.

RJD leader in Rajya Sabha Manoj Jha said that I find this very strange. Ramacharyulu could not attend a single session as he was appointed after the end of the last session. And one, before this session the government has come up with a new one, it raises the question.

Modi, the newly-appointed Rajya Sabha general secretary, is a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service officer and retired as the CBDT chairman in May this year. He was appointed chairman in February 2019. Many serious allegations have also been leveled against them. In June 2019, the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai filed a complaint against PC Modi with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In which the officer described as “shocking” instructions to them to bury a “sensitive matter”.

The complaint was also forwarded by the Chief Commissioner to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Secretariat. It was also alleged that the CBDT chairman had informed the chief commissioner that he had “secured” his post due to the “successful search” action against an opposition leader. When contacted, Modi could not be reached for comment.

Two months after the complaint, he was given a one-year extension by the government and was later given two more extensions as the head of the major tax body.