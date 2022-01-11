Two more MLAs resign after Swami Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Prajapati and Roshan Verma said goodbye to BJP

BJP MLA Brijesh Kumar Prajapati from Tindwari meeting constituency in Banda district and Roshan Lal Verma, BJP MLA from Tilhar in Shahjahanpur district additionally resigned from the occasion on Tuesday following the resignation of Uttar Pradesh authorities minister Swami Prasad Maurya. It’s believed that each Prajapati belong to Maurya’s camp. Tindwari MLA Brijesh Kumar Prajapati said, he has resigned from BJP as we speak. Alternatively, Roshan Lal Verma has resigned from the membership of the occasion, accusing the BJP of neglecting the Dalits, backward and downtrodden.