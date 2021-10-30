Two more soldiers martyred in operation near LOC, three killed in landmine blast

Two soldiers lost their lives while three jawans were seriously injured when a landmine blast occurred in Nowshera-Sunderbani sector near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. The condition of two is said to be serious. During the operation being carried out against the terrorists, this blast took place when the soldiers doing patrol accidentally went to the landmine. Two soldiers died on the spot in the loud blast while others were injured.

Nowshera sector comes under Rajouri district. This is the area where the army has been campaigning against the terrorists for the last three weeks. This is the longest operation in the last 18 years. The army believes that the terrorists are hiding in the forests of Poonch. This campaign is being run to find them. So far nine soldiers of the army have been martyred. Including two officers. But so far no success has been achieved in getting the terrorists out of the forest.

According to army officials, the search operation being carried out in the forests along Bhatti Darian of Mendhar started on October 11. During this, a Pakistani terrorist was killed in an encounter on 24 October. Earlier on October 11 and October 14, nine Army personnel had died in separate incidents in Surankote and Mendhar. More than 12 people, including two women, were detained for questioning after it was learned that these men were allegedly providing aid to terrorists.

Nothing is yet known about the hiding terrorists, an official said. Terrorists are avoiding direct contact with search parties. They are fleeing taking advantage of the dense foliage, natural caves and difficult terrain. The entire forest has been kept under tight security cover. The operation is on to eliminate the terrorists. During the operation of the security forces, smoke was seen rising from inside the forest at some places after the dry grass was set on fire, officials said. However, the search teams have brought the fire under control.