Two more USFL teams name head coaches as inaugural season’s kickoff is months away



Two more United States Soccer League teams introduced their head coaches for the 2022 season.

The Birmingham Stallions and the Pittsburgh Maulers each had their coaches first revealed on FOX Sports activities’ “The Herd” on Thursday. The Stallions can be coached by Skip Holtz and the Maulers by Kirby Wilson. Two more teams nonetheless should reveal their coaches.

Holtz, 57, could have his first likelihood to teach within the skilled ranks. He had frolicked as the head coach for UConn, East Carolina, South Florida and Louisiana Tech. The son of the legendary school soccer coach Lou Holtz was 152-121 within the collegiate ranks.

Wilson, 60, performed professional soccer within the Canadian Soccer League in 1983 and 1984. He has a prolonged historical past as an NFL assistant — most not too long ago a working backs coach with the Las Vegas Raiders. He had 9 totally different stints within the NFL as a working backs coach between 1997 and 2020.

The Houston Gamblers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Tampa Bay Bandits beforehand named who their head coaches had been going to be.

Kevin Sumlin will coach Houston, Mike Riley will coach New Jersey, Bart Andrus will coach Philadelphia, and Todd Haley will coach Tampa Bay.

The Michigan Panthers and New Orleans Breakers nonetheless have but to name head coaches.

The season is set to start on April 16 and run by mid-July. The season is anticipated to be performed at one impartial web site, and a number of reviews have indicated it will likely be Birmingham.