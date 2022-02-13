Two new electric scooters launched, the company claims 100 km driving range with hi-tech features

If you are thinking of buying an Electric Scooter, then know here the complete details from the price to the features of these two new electric scooters.

Due to the rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles in India, many new and old companies have started launching their electric vehicles in the market.

A new name has been added to this, the electric two wheeler maker Ward Wizard, which has introduced its two new electric scooters in India.

The first of these electric scooters are The Wolf + and the second Gen Next Nanu + electric scooters, which the company has also made with high-tech features with a long range.

If you want to buy these electric scooters, then you can book them by visiting the company’s official website. Talking about the price, the company has launched this Wolf electric scooter with an initial price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Its second scooter Gen Next Nano Plus has been launched by the company with a starting price of Rs 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom). Talking about the battery and power of these scooters, the company has given a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 60 V, 35 Ah in both the scooters, with which 1500 watt BLDC motor has been given.

The company has given a portable battery pack in both the scooters which can be easily charged anywhere in the home or office and regarding its charging, the company claims that this battery can be fully charged in 4 to 5 hours on charging with a normal charger. She goes.

Talking about the range and speed of these scooters, the company claims that both these scooters give a range of up to 100 kilometers once fully charged.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters coming in the budget of only 40 thousand give a range of up to 75 km in a single charge)

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with which regenerative braking system has been installed.

,read this also– With sporty design, this electric scooter gives a range of 100 km in a single charge, know what are the features and price)

Talking about the features of this scooter, the company has given the feature of Joy E Connect app which will connect to the smartphone. Through this feature, you can track your scooter and check the battery condition easily.

Apart from this, features like GPS sensor, real time position, geo fencing, anti theft feature, smart remote have also been added to the scooter.

Keeping in mind the different driving styles of the people, the company has given three drive modes in these scooters which include Eco, Sports and Hyper mode along with reverse mode has also been given.