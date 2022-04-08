Two NFL coaches join Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit



The two NFL coaches on Thursday joined former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ class-action racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and other teams.

He was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for the 2018 season before Steve Wilkes replaced longtime coach and Cliff Kingsbury. Wilkes complained in a complaint received by Gadget Clock Digital that he was considered a “bridge coach” and did not have a chance to succeed.

“When Coach Flores filed the action, I knew I owed it to myself and to all the black NFL coaches and aspiring coaches who stood by him,” Wilkes said in a statement. “This case sheds more light on an issue that we all know exists, but it is rarely willing to deal with. And I’m looking forward to working with Coach Flores and Coach Horton to ensure that the aspirations for racial equality in the NFL become a reality. “

Ray Horton is another longtime coach who joined the case. He alleged that he was part of a “sham” interview process when he was interviewed for the Tennessee Titans head coaching job in 2016. Horton said in the lawsuit that the Titans conducted the interview only to meet Rooney’s requirements.

The job was eventually given to Mike Muellerki. The complaint cites comments made by Mularki about the 2020 interview process.

“[T]I was going to be the head coach in 2016, before they went through Rooney’s rules, “Mullerki told the Steelers Realm podcast.” Knowing a lot of coaches are being interviewed, knowing how ready they are to go through that interview, knowing what they can do and they have no chance of getting that job. “

“I am proud to have fought with systemic discrimination against coach Flores and coach Wilkes, which has plagued the NFL for so long,” Horton said in a statement. “I was devastated and humiliated when I learned from Coach Muellerki’s statement that my head coach’s interview with the Titans was a fraud. “

Wilkes and Horton are black. Mularki is white.

Wilkes has been in the NFL since the 2006 season when he joined the league as a defensive backs coach with the Chicago Bears and has been with four other teams ever since. He is currently working as a defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Horton, a former NFL player, has coached the NFL since 1994. He was most recently a defensive back coach for Washington in 2019. He was the defensive coordinator of the Titans from 2014 to 2015.

The Cardinals defended their decision to let Wilkes go in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital.

“The decisions we made after the 2018 season were very difficult. But as we said at the time, they were driven entirely by the best interests of our organization and the things we need to do to improve the team. We are sure to reflect those facts. Done.

The Titans said no decision had been made until all interviews had been completed.

“Our 2016 head coach search was a thoughtful and competitive process entirely consistent with the NFL guidelines and our own organizational values. We interviewed four talented individuals in person, two of whom were varied candidates. No decision was made, and all interviews No decision was made before the end. We are proud of our commitment to diversity, and we are committed to continuing to grow as an organization for diversity and inclusion in our workplace and community. “

Flores first accused the NFL, the Dolphins, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos of racial discrimination in his initial lawsuit in February. The league and those teams have all denied the allegations. The former coach thanked Wilkes and Horton for joining him.