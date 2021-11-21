Two of 17 Kidnapped Missionaries in Haiti Are Freed, Group Says
Two members of an American missionary group arrested in Haiti a month ago have been released, the organization said on Sunday.
The hostages were among 17 people abducted by a notorious Haitian gang on October 16 while visiting an orphanage outside the capital, Port-au-Prince.
Announcing the release of two of them, the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries urged discretion to protect those still in the hands of gang members.
“We cannot provide or confirm the names of those released, the reasons for their release, where they are from or their current location,” the group said. “We ask that those who have more specific information about the release and those who participate in it protect that information.”
The group, consisting of 16 Americans and one Canadian, was working with the Christian Aid Ministries before the abduction of 400 Maoists by one of Haiti’s most notorious gangs, notorious for mass kidnappings.
The gang initially demanded a ransom of 1 million per person, but this was widely seen as the beginning of a negotiation that is common in Haiti. It was not immediately clear how much was paid.
The mass abduction of more than a dozen U.S. citizens, five of them children, sparked international outcry, U.S. lawmakers condemned the violence in Haiti, and the FBI and State Department are working with local authorities to win missionary freedom.
Mass kidnappings have become commonplace in Haiti, but the brutal abductions in the middle of the day have shocked local officials and residents who are accustomed to gang-driven violence, another sign of growing chaos in the country.
Numerous natural disasters and political crises, including the assassination of President Jovenel Mois in July, have undermined security in the country. Violence has engulfed much of the capital, and by some estimates, powerful gangs now control nearly half the city.
Armed and often politically supported, these gangs have long been part of the country’s social fabric, but Mr. After the assassination of Mois, they became more assertive, gaining control of much of the territory.
A magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook Haiti in August, adding to the devastation caused by the 2010 earthquake, which killed more than 200,000 people. Rescue efforts were initially hampered this summer due to security concerns, and the flow of aid began only after a ceasefire was declared by gangs controlling the highway connecting the southern peninsula to the rest of Haiti. A few days later there was a strong storm.
Rising gang violence has led to peaceful protests until late, with groups in cities and towns demanding a government response. Some blocked roads and set fire to tires, a symbol of general protest in Haiti.
