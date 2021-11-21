Two of 17 Kidnapped Missionaries in Haiti Are Freed, Group Says

Two members of an American missionary group arrested in Haiti a month ago have been released, the organization said on Sunday.

The hostages were among 17 people abducted by a notorious Haitian gang on October 16 while visiting an orphanage outside the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Announcing the release of two of them, the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries urged discretion to protect those still in the hands of gang members.

“We cannot provide or confirm the names of those released, the reasons for their release, where they are from or their current location,” the group said. “We ask that those who have more specific information about the release and those who participate in it protect that information.”