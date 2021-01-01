Two other Indo-Canadian leaders from the Canadian province of Ontario are in the cabinet

Toronto, June 1 (PTI) Two more Canadian leaders of Indian descent have been named in the cabinet of the Canadian province of Ontario, bringing the number of community members on the executive council to three.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reshuffled his cabinet on Friday. The former finance minister, who resigned due to a holiday in the Caribbean during the Covid-19 outbreak, is returning as long-term care minister.

The state is scheduled to hold elections in June next year and a cabinet reshuffle has already taken place a year ago.

The previous cabinet included Indo-Canadian Minister Prabhumit Sarkaria (30), Assistant Minister for Small Business and Reduction in Red Tape Affairs. He has now been promoted to chairman of the Treasury Board. He is the first Sikh cabinet minister in Ontario to wear a turban. Apart from them, Param Gill and Nina Tangari have got a place in the cabinet. Gill has been given the portfolio of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, while Nina has been given the portfolio of Assistant Minister in the Department of Small Business and Red tape.