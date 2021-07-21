Two PBS Documentaries Offer More Depth on Caribbean Stories

It is dark in Puerto Rico. A dembow beat, the rhythmic basis of reggaeton, pulsates, cutting through thick air. A man glistens with sweat, an amber light bathing the droplets on his shoulders as he gently rubs against his dance partner. The crowd roars as a beloved reggaeton anthem echoes in the distance.

To the rhythm of the familiar island accent, a voice spoke: “I don’t want to spend my whole life fighting.

This scene comes towards the end of Cecilia Aldarondo’s documentary “Landfall”. It is a moment of daily pleasure, but which also faces the psychic weight of the political struggle. It captures what it still means to accept Hurricane Maria and the 2019 uprising against government corruption. It is an image of warmth and intimacy, but one that refuses to put aside the difficult feelings that accompanied the last years of Puerto Rican life.

This approach distinguishes “Landfall” and “Stateless”, two new films about Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in PBS’s POV program, from numerous documentaries produced for audiences in the United States. Caribbean narratives are rarely accorded this kind of complexity on screen. In the West, the West Indies are seen as a place of misery and disorder, victimization and depravity. In this reductive vision, Puerto Ricans are the helpless victims of Hurricane Maria, while Dominicans and Haitians are enemies locked in a never-ending historic battle.