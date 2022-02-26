World

Two people shot at historic Indianapolis Jewish Community Center, police say

Indianapolis police say two people were injured in a shooting at a Jewish community center on Hoover Road on Saturday afternoon.

Both have been admitted to the hospital in stable condition, police announced at 2.30 pm.

About 30 minutes later, police said they denied any possible hate crime or religious motive in the incident.

FBI called for downplay anti-Semitic motives in Texas hostage situation

historic jewish center in indianapolis 1

Police cordoned off the area around JCC on 6701 Hoover Road, but said there were “no ongoing threats.”

“An enclosure has been set up [and] Residents can expect police activity in the area, “the Indianapolis Metro Police Department tweeted.

“Drivers are being told to avoid the area.”

Additional information about the suspect and the victim was not immediately available.

JCC is a 108 year old community center. Its members do not need to be part of the Jewish faith.

The JCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The JCC is now closed due to unforeseen circumstances,” said an automated response.

Callers were instructed to monitor JCC’s website or call later for updates.

Police say parents coming to pick up their children should use door 3 on the north side of the building.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Gadget Clock Digital for updates.

