Two phones of Oppo F21 Pro launched in India 64MP triple camera will be available in the budget Know Offers- Oppo F21 Pro two phones launched in India, 64MP triple camera will be available in the budget; Know Offers

Oppo has launched two more phones in the Indian smartphone market. These phones of the company are Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G. Along with this, the company has also introduced Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earbuds. The features of both the smartphones are the same. Although the processors of both are different, but 64MP triple rear camera setup is available in both the phones. Around which there is an orbit light, which gives information about the notification.

Specifications of Oppo F21 Pro 4G

Talking about this variant phone, it has a 6.4-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels, which supports 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC processor. It has been given Android 12-based ColorOS 12. At the same time, 64MP primary camera and two 2MP cameras have been given in the camera. While there is a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera for selfie.

Connectivity includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. 33W SuperVOOC fast charging is also provided in the phone with 4,500mAh battery. This phone hides the information that pops up on the screen of the other person when they see the phone.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Specifications

Oppo F21 Pro 5G also comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. However, it supports only 60Hz refresh rate. Snapdragon 695 SoC processor has been given in this phone. It runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12, just like the 4G variant. It also has a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, although only a 16MP camera has been given in the front. It includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Prices & Offers

The price of 8GB + 128GB storage of Oppo F21 Pro 4G is Rs 22,999. Which can be bought in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange color. On the other hand, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G has a fiberglass-leather design for a more premium look. At the same time, it is Rs 26,999 for its 8GB + 128GB model.

It can be purchased in customer’s Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum shades color options. The sale of Oppo F21 Pro will start from April 15, while the sale of Oppo F21 Pro 5G will start from April 21. It has a no-cost EMI option and can be purchased with 10 percent cashback.