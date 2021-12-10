Two policemen killed in Bandipora in terrorist attack

A police team was stationed in the Gulshan Chowk area of ​​Bandipora, during which the terrorists attacked them. After this attack, the entire area has been cordoned off.

Terrorists attacked a police team in Bandipora, North Kashmir. Two policemen were martyred in this attack. A police team was stationed in the Gulshan Chowk area of ​​Bandipora, during which the terrorists attacked them. After this attack, the entire area has been cordoned off and the search is on for the terrorists.

Two policemen Mohammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmed were injured in this attack on the police team deployed in Gulshan Chowk area. After this, both the injured policemen were admitted to the nearest hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The official Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police tweeted about this attack, “Terrorists opened fire on the police team in Gulshan Chowk area in which two policemen Mohammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmed were injured, later both the policemen were martyred. “

Condemning this terrorist attack on the police team, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Condemning the terrorist attack on the police team in Bandipora area of ​​North Kashmir, which led to the death of two policemen. May Allah grant him heaven and give strength to his family to bear this loss.

Earlier, on 8 December, the security forces had achieved great success in the operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Chek Cholan area of ​​Shopian district. One terrorist was killed by security forces in the encounter on Wednesday morning while 2 other terrorists were killed later.

After getting the input of the hiding of the terrorists, the security forces had surrounded the entire area and on the basis of that information started the search operation. As soon as the security forces reached that place, immediately the encounter started. In this encounter, three terrorists were killed by the security forces. At the same time, in the joint action of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Hamid Nath was arrested from Budgam.